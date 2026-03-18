Arsenal's move for German star faces severe competition from Italian clubs

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The race to sign Leon Goretzka is heating up ahead of the summer transfer window, with Juventus now emerging as serious contenders for the Bayern Munich midfielder.

According to La Gazetta dello Sport, the German international is attracting widespread interest as he approaches the end of his contract, potentially becoming one of the most high-profile free agents available.

Clubs including Arsenal, AC Milan, and Inter Milan have already been linked with Goretzka.

However, Juventus have now stepped up their efforts, with new head coach Luciano Spalletti reportedly identifying the 31-year-old as a key target for their midfield rebuild.

Juventus renew long term interest in Goretzka

Juventus’ interest in Goretzka is not new. The Italian giants have attempted to sign the midfielder on two previous occasions earlier in his career, but were unable to secure a deal.

Now, with Goretzka potentially available on a free transfer, the club sees a renewed opportunity to finally bring him to Turin.

Spalletti has placed Goretzka at the top of his summer wishlist, viewing him as an ideal addition to add experience and physicality.

The club is currently undergoing a period of transition, and adding a player of Goretzka’s pedigree could provide immediate quality as they look to re-establish themselves among Europe’s elite.

Arsenal face increasing competition for the German

Arsenal tried to sign Goretzka in the winter transfer window and they plan to do that again in the summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side is expected to face increasing competition from Italian clubs.

However, with the Premier League side showing strength in all competition this season and more financially capable that the Italian sides, they lead the race right now to sign the Bayern Munich midfielder.

Goretzka would love to have the opportunity to play in the Premier League and at the age of 31, this could be his last chance to make the move happen.

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