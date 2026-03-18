"Absolute madness" - Senegal to appeal AFCON final verdict in more pre-World Cup drama

Sadio Mane and Achraf Hakimi (Getty Images)

As if there weren’t already enough subplots heading into the 2026 World Cup this summer, Senegal and Morocco are now battling over the AFCON title months after the final actually took place!

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Although Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 in the AFCON final back in January, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) have overturned the result and handed Morocco a 3-0 victory.

The final was marred by a brief period of interruption when Senegal’s players refused to play in response to a penalty decision.

However, the game did end up continuing, with Senegal taking the trophy, only there has now been a decision two months later to strip them of the title as they’re judged to have forfeited the match.

Senegal to appeal decision to overturn AFCON final

Still, Sky Sports are now reporting that Senegal will appeal this verdict, as per the video below…

BREAKING: Senegal say they will file an appeal over the decision to strip them of the AFCON title and award it to Morocco ? pic.twitter.com/QIaCxVXaPO — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 18, 2026

It will certainly be intriguing to see how this saga develops, and if it’s resolved by the time the World Cup kicks off in North America this summer.

Both Senegal and Morocco have qualified for the tournament, and although they’ve been drawn in different groups, there’s always a chance they could meet later in the competition.

This could be a major distraction for both teams, however, and it’s far from ideal to have another story like this dominating after so many other issues involving this year’s World Cup.

AFCON decision is “absolute madness” says Henry Winter

See below as journalist Henry Winter described it as “absolute madness” and questioned how it took them so long to come to this decision…

"It's absolute madness" ? Henry Winter and David Ornstein react to the news that Morocco have been awarded the 2025 AFCON following a 'crazy decision' to overturn Senegal's victory ? pic.twitter.com/3K12jhogaE — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 18, 2026

“How come it’s taken two months to decide something like that? It should’ve taken them about two minutes,” Winter said.

“It’s absolute madness, and it’s damaging to African football, and it was damaged on the night as a lot of people were saying.

“I feel for Sadio Mane, who I thought was one of the few Senegalese who came out with credibility intact having urged his teammates to come back onto the pitch.

“The referee could very easily have made Senegal forfeit on the night.”

He added: “It’s one of the most extraordinary decisions in tournament history. For the hosts to be crowned the winners two months afterwards, it’s ridiculous.

“What are they going to do with these players who’ve got their medals? Are they going to have to give them back, drive around Morocco handing these medals over?

“It’s a crazy decision. If you’re going to do something like this you have to act more quickly.”