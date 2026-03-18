(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

West Ham United assistant manager Paco Jemez admits he will leave the club if offered the job at his former club, Rayo Vallecano.

Since joining West Ham United at the start of the year, Paco Jemez has helped significantly bolster the Hammers’ chances of survival in the Premier League. With him assisting Nuno Espirito Santo, the London club have collected 12 points more than relegation rivals Tottenham Hotspur and eight more than Nottingham Forest.

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Paco Jemez could leave West Ham for Rayo Vallecano

While the 55-year-old Spanish tactician is completely focused on helping West Ham survive the drop, he recently admitted that he would pounce on the opportunity to once again manage Rayo Vallecano.

While speaking to SER Podcast, Jemez said via Hammers News, “When Rayo doesn’t have a coach and needs someone, and I think I’m the right person, it [only] takes me half a second to get there!”

Since he agreed to assist Nuno at the London club, the former Rayo Vallecano manager was asked whether he would like to have the Portuguese as his number two at the Spanish side. He laughed off the suggestion, saying:

“He’d have to return the favour, wouldn’t he?! The day I ask him, he’ll have to return it!”

Jemez has managed the La Liga outfit on two occasions between 2012 and 2020. He has done wonders for them in the past. The Madrid-based outfit enjoyed a best-ever La Liga campaign under the West Ham assistant as they finished eighth. More importantly, they recorded the fourth-highest possession stats in Europe’s major leagues, behind only Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

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Jemez is doing wonders at West Ham

Given the kind of work he has done in the past, many believe Jemez is the spark that has ignited West Ham’s chances of survival. His work ethic and intensity have transformed the mood inside the camp, and everyone seems to believe that they can actually avoid the drop.

While he is loving life at the London club, the 55-year-old was quick to admit that he won’t take half a second to accept the Rayo Vallecano job. The Hammers are certainly glad to have him on their bench and would be hoping that the Spanish club do not come forward with an offer for their assistant manager.

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