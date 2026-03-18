Sunderland want to make signings in January. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Wrexham are plotting a raid on Sunderland to sign their academy sensations Finn Geragusian and Jenson Jones.

Wrexham have had an emphatic rise in English football. They have secured three consecutive promotions and are now eyeing a fourth via the Championship play-offs. While their first team has been doing wonders, they are looking to strengthen their youth setup by signing some bright prospects from rival clubs.

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Wrexham are keen on Finn Geragusian and Jenson Jones

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Red Dragons are interested in acquiring the services of Sunderland duo Finn Geragusian and Jenson Jones. They have made quite a name for themselves with impressive performances at the youth level and have caught the attention of the Wrexham recruitment staff.

While everything seems to be going as planned in the first-team setup, the Championship club’s ownership wants to strengthen its youth setup. They want to build a system that can help them stand up to the big boys. They believe bringing in top talent from rival clubs’ academies could fast-track the process.

Their recruitment staff have been closely monitoring several young prospects, and the Sunderland pair of Geragusian and Jones are among them. They rate them quite highly, and Wrexham are now considering making formal approaches for the duo.

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Geragusian and Jones are shining at Sunderland

18-year-old Geragusian is regarded as one of the most exciting young talents to have come up the ranks at Sunderland in recent years. The left-footed striker has already been called up to the club’s first-team squad, and he has been doing wonders for Armenia at the youth level.

As far as Jones is concerned, the teenage full-back has also managed to impress the scouts with his consistent performances at the youth level. Developed at Sunderland’s Academy of Light, the 19-year-old full-back is believed to have a very bright future. While he prefers to play as a right-back, he can also feature on the left and in central midfield. His versatility and consistency stand out.

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