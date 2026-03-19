Sources: Arsenal among clubs who "love" this "near-flawless" wonderkid

Barcelona players celebrate against Girona (Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

Arsenal are among the clubs interested in an ambitious potential transfer for Barcelona wonderkid central defender Pau Cubarsi.

As first reported here for the Daily Briefing, it’s important to start by saying that Barcelona are obviously very keen to keep their star centre-back, who at 19 years of age is already one of the best in Europe in his position.

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Cubarsi is protected by a €500m release clause in his Barca contract, which runs until 2029, so this would not be an easy deal for suitors to do this summer, even if eyes are very much on his situation as no new deal in the next year or two could change things dramatically.

Arsenal, City, Chelsea & Bayern eyeing Pau Cubarsi

I’m told that the four main clubs eyeing Cubarsi are Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich.

“While it’s not necessarily a realistic one for the moment, there’s a lot of love for Cubarsi at Arsenal, City, Chelsea, and Bayern,” one source with close ties to the agents industry told me.

“I can’t name names, but a recruitment official from one of those clubs praised Cubarsi for his ‘near-flawless decision-making’ and ‘intelligence beyond his years’.”

It’s understood that there has not yet been any formal or informal contact between clubs and Cubarsi or his representatives, but it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that they could soon try to establish a connection there.

If there’s any indication at all that Cubarsi stalls over a new contract, then that could be the moment for clubs to get involved and make him aware of their interest.

Barcelona’s plan for Pau Cubarsi

Still, sources close to Barcelona insist that there is no concern over Cubarsi’s situation, and plans to improve his contract soon.

It is also understood that the Catalan giants will likely end up offering him the captain’s armband in the coming years to highlight even more just how important he is to the team.

This is Cubarsi’s third season as a first-team regular at the Nou Camp, while he also has ten caps for the senior Spanish national team.

In short, everything is very much in place for Cubarsi with his current club, and there’s no current sign of him exploring other options, but as ever with these things, the situation could always change at any moment and there’ll be big clubs ready to pounce if they do.