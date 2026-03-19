Aston Villa have told playmaker he can leave the club in the summer

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

According to SportsBoom, Conventry City are interested in signing Aston Villa star Ross Barkley and the Premier League side are open to letting him leave.



Manager Frank Lampard is keen to reunite with the experienced midfielder if promotion is secured, viewing him as a key addition to strengthen the squad for top-flight survival.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Coventry sit top of the Championship, holding a comfortable nine-point gap over third-placed Ipswich Town with just eight games remaining.

With automatic promotion firmly within reach, the club has already begun planning for life in the Premier League.

Lampard is targeting for experience in his team

Lampard’s influence is central to Coventry’s transfer thinking. The former Chelsea manager is understood to be prioritizing players with Premier League experience, recognizing the challenge newly promoted teams often face in avoiding immediate relegation.

Barkley, now 32, fits that profile perfectly. The midfielder has enjoyed a long career in England’s top flight, representing clubs such as Everton, Chelsea, and Aston Villa, and has also earned caps for the England national team.

Lampard is familiar with Barkley from their time together at Chelsea, where the midfielder enjoyed some of his most productive spells. That existing relationship is believed to be a key factor behind Coventry’s interest.

Barkley’s situation at Aston Villa

Barkley remains under contract at Aston Villa until 2027, after the club activated an extension clause earlier this season.

The move was designed to protect his market value rather than guarantee a long-term role in the squad.

While Barkley has contributed as a squad player, competition for places at Villa Park has limited his opportunities to secure a regular starting spot. Reports suggest that Villa could be open to offers for the midfielder if a suitable bid is made during the summer window.

For Barkley, a move to Coventry could offer the chance to play a more prominent role, particularly in a team built around his experience and leadership.

Tottenham to battle Aston Villa and West Ham for €40m “impenetrable” defensive rock