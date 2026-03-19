Champions League quarter-finals in full: Can Arsenal or Liverpool go all the way?

Can Arsenal or Liverpool go all the way in the Champions League? (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool are the only two Premier League clubs to make it as far as this season’s Champions League quarter-finals.

The Gunners are set to take on Sporting Lisbon in their next game on the 7th of April, with the return fixture at the Emirates Stadium set to take place eight days later on the 15th of April.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been drawn on the other side of the bracket as they take on reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

If the Reds get past PSG they’d take on either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, while success for Arsenal against Sporting will set them up for a semi-final against either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid.

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So, in theory, we’re looking at a possible Arsenal vs Liverpool final, but how likely is that?

Champions League quarter-finals in full and predictions

Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich

Arsenal are one of the best teams in Europe this season and were arguably a little unlucky when they were beaten by eventual winners PSG in last season’s Champions League semi-finals.

Mikel Arteta’s side will now be big favourites to beat Sporting, but Liverpool are having a difficult season and also face a far tougher tie, with PSG surely the favourites to progress to the semis again.

Here’s our best effort at predicting the outcome of these Champions League quarter-finals…

Arsenal to beat Sporting

Provided Arsenal don’t get complacent or suffer an injury crisis, this is surely the best tie the north Londoners could have hoped for. They beat Sporting 5-1 away from home in the league phase of the competition last season, and should be too good for them again here.

Prediction: Arsenal to go through.

Arsenal CL record Played Wins Draws Losses 2025/26 10 9 1 0

Barcelona should get past Atletico

These games really can go either way, but Barcelona look the real deal at the moment after the way they absolutely dismantled Newcastle. Of course, Atletico did a pretty good job in that first leg win over Spurs, but were somewhat less convincing in the second fixture against what is a far weaker team.

Prediction: Barcelona to go through.

PSG too strong for Liverpool

Liverpool came back well against Galatasaray, winning their second leg 4-0 after a surprise 1-0 defeat in the away leg. Perhaps Arne Slot’s men will find that extra level in Europe after a disappointing domestic campaign, but the reality is that they’ve fallen some way behind with the changes to their squad this season. PSG beat them last term and they’re more than good enough to do so again.

Prediction: PSG to go through.

Bayern to edge it against Real

Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich have been outstanding this season and probably the best team in Europe alongside Arsenal. Harry Kane is on fire, Michael Olise has taken his game up a level, and they’re really well-rounded in every department. While it’s unwise to ever bet against Real Madrid in this competition, they’ve not quite been at their best this season, so we can see Bayern just about getting through a close tie.

Prediction: Bayern to go through.

Will we see a Premier League winner in the Champions League?

All four other English clubs, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Newcastle, exited the Champions League this week.

We’re currently predicting Liverpool to go out at the next stage of the tournament, but Arsenal should reach the semi-finals for the second year in a row.

Beyond that, however, the gruelling Premier League schedule and tough opponents each week make it harder for English sides in Europe.

We’ve seen that illustrated clearly by both Chelsea and Newcastle in particular, as they both fell apart rapidly in the latter stages of their respective away fixtures against PSG and Barcelona.

PSG in particular have a real edge from the fact that Ligue 1 really isn’t that competitive, meaning Luis Enrique can quite conceivably rest players for domestic games in order to keep them in peak condition for their European matches.

So, if you want a really early prediction for the final, don’t be too surprised if it’s Barcelona against either one of PSG or Bayern.

Who do you see as Champions League favourites? Let us know your predictions in the comments!