Talks planned: Chelsea & London rivals set to discuss transfer deal

Chelsea and West Ham club badges (Photo by Richard Heathcote, Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Chelsea and West Ham United are reportedly planning to hold talks over a permanent transfer deal for Axel Disasi to move to the London Stadium.

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The French centre-back is currently performing well on loan with the Hammers, and it seems unlikely that there’ll be a first-team role for him back at Stamford Bridge any time soon.

According to Football Insider, this now means Chelsea and West Ham are set for discussions over making Disasi’s move permanent, though it’s not necessarily going to be straightforward.

The report suggests that one issue could be Chelsea’s asking price, as they’ll want to make back as much as possible of the £38m they spent signing Disasi from Monaco.

West Ham would surely struggle to afford that, and it doesn’t really look like good value for money anyway, even if the 28-year-old has done well during his time with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

West Ham need survival to secure Axel Disasi transfer

Unsurprisingly, it also seems that West Ham surviving in the Premier League will be key to them keeping hold of Disasi, according to Football Insider.

Disasi likely won’t be keen on playing in the Championship, and he’d surely have other offers to consider if WHUFC were to end up getting relegated.

Disasi previously also had a loan spell with Aston Villa, and there’d surely be a lot of clubs out there who’d be interested in him.

West Ham have shown some improvement in form recently, so might still be able to turn their season around and escape the bottom three.

If they do so, they’ll need a really positive transfer window, and keeping hold of Disasi makes sense as one of their priorities.