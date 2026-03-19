Ex-Premier League manager currently out of work wants Man United job

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s search for their next permanent manager has taken an intriguing turn, with Roberto De Zerbi reportedly emerging as one of the leading candidates eager to take the reins at Old Trafford.



According to TEAMtalk, former Brighton and Marseille manager De Zerbi is ready to take the Man United job at the end of the season.

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However, INEOS and the United senior officials find themselves facing a major conundrum ahead of the summer transfer window, largely thanks to the phenomenal recent performance of Michael Carrick.

Stepping in as caretaker manager, Carrick has accumulated a staggering 22 points from a possible 27.

This remarkable run of form has put the Red Devils in pole position, just behind Arsenal and Manchester City, to secure lucrative Champions League qualification for next season.

De Zerbi is keen in Premier League return

If United chiefs do opt against handing Carrick the full-time gig, they will not be short of elite suitors.

De Zerbi is highly keen on the position after departing Marseille by mutual consent last month.

The Italian tactician earned a stellar reputation during his time with Brighton in the Premier League.

The 46-year-old guided Marseille to a second-placed finish in Ligue 1 last season.

However, he was unable to replicate that form this term, leaving the French giants in February following a heavy 5-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain and a Champions League exit against Club Brugge.

Carrick remains the favourite for Man United job

It is hardly surprising considering how the Red Devils have played under Carrick.

They look like a proper team again, a team that can attack, play beautiful football and entertain the fans at Old Trafford, something Man United have been famous for.

Other names in the conversation are German manager Julian Nagelsmann and Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner while some sections of the media have also mentioned Mauricio Pochettino.

However, those two managers will be available only after the World Cup in the summer this year.

All eyes will be on the Old Trafford hot seat in the summer.

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