"I can confirm" - Fabrizio Romano drops major Liverpool update that will impact transfer plans

Liverpool FC logo on corner flag, and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool director Richard Hughes is a top target for Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal, as has now been confirmed by the reliable Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano addressed recent claims that Hughes’ Anfield future could be in doubt due to interest from Saudi clubs.

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It seems there is truth to the stories, with Romano suggesting it’s going to be something to watch, but it’s not yet clear if a move will definitely happen due to Hughes being happy at Liverpool.

Hughes previously impressed in a similar role at Bournemouth before moving to LFC in the summer of 2024, but now it’s not clear how much longer he’ll be staying.

Fabrizio Romano on Richard Hughes’ Liverpool future

Speaking in his latest YouTube post, Romano said: “According to reports in Saudi Arabia, and I can confirm that it’s true, that Richard Hughes, Liverpool director, is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, especially from Al-Hilal.

“So, Richard Hughes is now the clear favourite to become the future director at Al-Hilal. The point is the timing and when this is going to happen.

“Because Richard Hughes remains absolutely and totally committed to Liverpool project and he’s very happy at the club.

“So, he remains completely focused on the Liverpool project, but the interest from Saudi is true.

“So, they are trying from Saudi to find a solution for Richard Hughes, for now, for the future.

“Let’s see if they are going to be able to find a way to appoint Richard Hughes, but I can confirm the admiration, I can confirm the interest. Let’s see what Richard Hughes decides to do.”

How important is Richard Hughes for Liverpool?

Hughes has a big role in Liverpool transfers, so it certainly seems like it would not be ideal for the club to have to replace him.

As previously reported here, though, Hughes hasn’t always got things right, such as when he overruled Arne Slot over the sale of Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich.

And although Hughes helped Liverpool secure statement signings such as Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, and Hugo Ekitike last summer, it would probably be fair to say they’ve not quite had the impact that many would have hoped.

Sometimes change is good, so perhaps this is an opportunity for Liverpool to bring in someone who could improve their recruitment, even there’d be some short-term pain in terms of working to find a replacement.