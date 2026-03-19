Pep Guardiola calls emergency meeting at Man City to make shock decision

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Speculation surrounding Pep Guardiola’s future at Manchester City has intensified following reports that the Spanish manager has held urgent discussions with senior club officials.



Guardiola is seriously considering stepping down at the end of the current season, prompting concern within the club’s hierarchy, according to a source on X.

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While no official decision has been announced, the situation has quickly become one of the most significant talking points in European football, given Guardiola’s transformative impact on Man City over the past decade.

Guardiola’s legacy at Man City

Since arriving at the Etihad Stadium in 2016, Guardiola has overseen one of the most dominant periods in English football history.

Under his leadership, Manchester City have secured multiple Premier League titles, domestic cups, and the club’s first-ever UEFA Champions League triumph.

His ability to evolve systems and develop players has been widely praised, turning City into a consistent force both domestically and in Europe.

However, after nearly a decade at the club, questions about long-term motivation and the desire for a new challenge have occasionally surfaced in recent seasons.

Reasons behind Guardiola’s uncertain future at Etihad

Although the exact reasons behind Guardiola’s reported considerations remain unclear, several factors could be influencing his thinking.

His team’s performance this season could be one of the reasons.

The Spanish manager has been knocked out of the Champions League at the Round of 16 stage by Real Madrid, who won 5-1 on aggregate against the Premier League giants.

City are also second favourites in the Premier League title race with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal sitting in a convincing position at the moment.

Another possible reason could be Guardiola needing a break from football management.

Managing at the highest level for an extended period often brings intense pressure, and Guardiola has previously spoken about the mental demands of elite coaching.

Additionally, the natural cycle of squad evolution and the challenge of maintaining dominance year after year may also play a role.

City’s leadership is keen to convince Guardiola to continue, recognising his importance to the club’s long-term ambitions. The board is believed to be engaged in discussions aimed at addressing any concerns and outlining a clear vision for the future.

Cesc Fabregas, Enzo Maresca and Xabi Alonso are being linked with the City hot seat if Guardiola leaves in the near future.

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