Euro giants confident of signing Man United star but he'll have to accept one key condition

Update on Jadon Sancho's Manchester United future (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly confident that they could convince Manchester United misfit Jadon Sancho to join them for a third spell.

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Sancho is currently on loan at Aston Villa and will surely be leaving Man Utd this summer as he comes to the end of his contract after a pretty miserable spell at Old Trafford.

Still, the 25-year-old has previously shone at Dortmund, first as a youngster, and later when he returned there for a brief loan spell.

According to the Times, Dortmund would be keen to sign Sancho again, though he would likely have to accept a significant pay cut at the Bundesliga club.

What next for Jadon Sancho after nightmare Man United spell?

Sancho needs to get his next move right after a really difficult time since first joining United from Dortmund back in the summer of 2021.

At that time, the England international looked like one of the biggest talents in the game, but his career has really gone downhill since then.

Sancho did well when he returned to BVB on loan, but he’s struggling on loan at Villa this season and was also underwhelming during a loan stint with Chelsea last term.

Returning to Dortmund could be ideal to help Sancho revive his career, as he’s so often looked happiest and at his best with the German side.

At the same time, his form has dipped so much that it’s also possible he’ll have to move somewhere like Saudi Arabia if he wants to keep earning the kind of money he’s on now.

The Mail have previously reported that Sancho earns around £250,000 a week, and it certainly makes sense that Dortmund would be highly reluctant to pay that, as surely would plenty of other clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe.

That could limit Sancho’s options slightly, but he surely needs to focus more on football now than on his earnings.