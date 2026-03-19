Oliver Glasner during Crystal Palace's win at Tottenham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace could reportedly be planning new contract talks with Jefferson Lerma in order to secure his future at Selhurst Park.

The 31-year-old has been a key player for Palace in his three seasons at the south London club, having previously also shone at former team Bournemouth.

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Palace need to ensure they can keep a lot of this squad together ahead of what could be a pretty chaotic summer as manager Oliver Glasner has already confirmed he’ll be leaving.

On top of that, there will surely be interest in key players like Adam Wharton and Jean-Philippe Mateta, while Marc Guehi left for Manchester City in January and Eberechi Eze made the move to Arsenal last summer.

Can Crystal Palace keep hold of Jefferson Lerma?

CPFC surely need to avoid losing too many key members of this squad all at once, with former Premier League scout Mick Brown discussing Lerma’s future with Football Insider.

“Players like Lerma are key to what Crystal Palace are doing,” Brown said.

“He’s versatile enough to play in midfield or at the back, always puts in a solid performance and has plenty of experience in the Premier League.

“I expect they will be planning to extend his deal and keep him at the club beyond the end of the season, because there’s already enough players who might be leaving.

“A lot will depend on what he wants to do, does he want to stay? They’ll have to sit down with him before making a decision that works for everybody.”

Palace fans will certainly be hoping for a positive update on this soon.