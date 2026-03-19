Man United and Liverpool track rising Premier League star after impressive form

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly monitoring the rapid rise of Bournemouth winger Rayan, as the teenage attacker continues to make a strong impression in English football.



Scouts from both clubs have been closely following the 19-year-old’s performances and have been left highly impressed by his early impact, according to TEAMtalk.

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Rayan has quickly adapted to life in the Premier League following his move from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama in the January transfer window.

Despite his age, the winger has shown confidence and maturity, attracting attention from some of the biggest clubs in England.

Rayan has experienced a breakthrough arrival in England

Rayan’s move to Bournemouth earlier this year came as part of the club’s strategy to invest in emerging talent with high potential.

He was brought in as a replacement for Antoine Semenyo, and while expectations were initially cautious, the young Brazilian has exceeded them in a short period.

His performances have been characterized by explosive pace, direct dribbling, and a fearless attacking approach, making him a constant threat to opposition defenders.

Rayan’s ability to take on players in one-on-one situations and create opportunities has quickly made him one of Bournemouth’s most exciting attacking outlets.

Such performances have not gone unnoticed, with scouts from Liverpool and Manchester United reportedly attending matches to assess his development firsthand.

Why Man United and Liverpool are interested

Both Liverpool and Man United are believed to be in the market for dynamic wide players as part of their long-term squad planning.

Liverpool, in particular, have been linked with several wingers as they prepare for a possible transition in their attacking line.

Meanwhile, Man United are looking to add depth and versatility to their forward options as they continue their rebuilding process.

Rayan’s profile, young, technically gifted, and already performing in the Premier League, makes him an attractive target for clubs seeking future stars.

Reports suggest that Rayan’s contract includes a release clause in the region of €100 million, which would make any potential deal a significant financial commitment.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are under no immediate pressure to sell and are likely to resist interest unless a substantial offer is made.

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