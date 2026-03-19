Man United are in advanced talks for the statement signing of Newcastle United star

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Manchester United logo on corner flag at Old Trafford
(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester United are in ‘advanced talks’ with to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, according to Reuters.

The source has claimed that the Red Devils are stepping up their interest in the Brazilian midfielder who could cost around €80 million.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Premier League giants have been linked with several midfielders in the last few months including Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Wolves’ Joao Gomes, Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and others.

It is clear that a new midfielder is on the agenda at Old Trafford with INEOS looking to strengthen their midfield.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United Liverpool flag
Man United and Liverpool track rising Premier League star after impressive form
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery looks on
Playmaker set to reject Saudi money for Aston Villa
Oliver Glasner during Crystal Palace's win at Tottenham
Report: Crystal Palace “planning” deal for experienced star

Bruno Guimaraes has been crucial for Newcastle United

The Brazilian midfielder has impressed at St. James’ Park since his move from Lyon.

He has experience in the Premier League, something Man United value after their successful
signings of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

Guimaraes is a leader in the middle of the park who is equally good with his defensive work rate along with his line breaking passes to start attacks.

The midfielder could now consider a move away from Newcastle as he looks for Champions League football, something he is more likely to get at Man United next season due to their league position.

Metric Value
Expected Goals (xG) 4.82
Expected Assists (xA) 3.65
Total Shots 32
Shots on Target 17
Chances Created 38
Successful Tackles 50
Progressive Carries 74
Touches in Opposition Box 45

Bruno Guimaraes’ stats this season

Why are Man United targeting a new midfielder?

Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes in action
Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes in action (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

They are losing Casemiro in the summer, who has been crucial for them this season.

The Brazilian icon has already announced he is going to leave at the end of the season.

Midfield is an area where United have struggled this season. There is a huge gap in their starting line up in the midfield area.

Although they do have Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte, the former is too young and still developing while the latter has been woeful in his time at Old Trafford.

Guimaraes can fill the void that Casemiro is going to leave in the midfield and signing a player like him would make a statement for the Red Devils.

Latest report: Man United cleared to sign Liverpool transfer target for €60m as club need to sell

More Stories Bruno Guimaraes

1 Comment

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *