Man United are in advanced talks for the statement signing of Newcastle United star

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester United are in ‘advanced talks’ with to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, according to Reuters.



The source has claimed that the Red Devils are stepping up their interest in the Brazilian midfielder who could cost around €80 million.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Premier League giants have been linked with several midfielders in the last few months including Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Wolves’ Joao Gomes, Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and others.

It is clear that a new midfielder is on the agenda at Old Trafford with INEOS looking to strengthen their midfield.

Bruno Guimaraes has been crucial for Newcastle United

The Brazilian midfielder has impressed at St. James’ Park since his move from Lyon.

He has experience in the Premier League, something Man United value after their successful

signings of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

Guimaraes is a leader in the middle of the park who is equally good with his defensive work rate along with his line breaking passes to start attacks.

The midfielder could now consider a move away from Newcastle as he looks for Champions League football, something he is more likely to get at Man United next season due to their league position.

Metric Value Expected Goals (xG) 4.82 Expected Assists (xA) 3.65 Total Shots 32 Shots on Target 17 Chances Created 38 Successful Tackles 50 Progressive Carries 74 Touches in Opposition Box 45

Bruno Guimaraes’ stats this season

Why are Man United targeting a new midfielder?

They are losing Casemiro in the summer, who has been crucial for them this season.

The Brazilian icon has already announced he is going to leave at the end of the season.

Midfield is an area where United have struggled this season. There is a huge gap in their starting line up in the midfield area.

Although they do have Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte, the former is too young and still developing while the latter has been woeful in his time at Old Trafford.

Guimaraes can fill the void that Casemiro is going to leave in the midfield and signing a player like him would make a statement for the Red Devils.

Latest report: Man United cleared to sign Liverpool transfer target for €60m as club need to sell