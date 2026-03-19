Jude Bellingham has been linked with Manchester United (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly ready to launch an audacious €120m bid for the transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The England international has been one of the top players in world football in his position for some time now, and one imagines many Man Utd fans would love to see him at Old Trafford.

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It will be interesting to see if any other outlets pick this up, but for now transfer rumours linking him with the Red Devils come from Spanish site Fichajes.

Their report claims that United could be prepared to pay €120m to bring Bellingham to the club this summer, though they add that it’s unlikely Real Madrid would let him go.

Jude Bellingham to Manchester United transfer might not be as crazy as it sounds

While this wouldn’t be an easy deal to do, and Fichajes aren’t everyone’s idea of a top tier source, this story might not be as crazy as it sounds.

We know Bellingham was wanted by United in the past, with BBC Sport reporting on them giving the player a tour of their training ground when he was still a youngster.

Since then, Bellingham has kept on improving and has the qualities to make an impact with MUFC, though his form has also taken a bit of a dip this term, partly due to injuries.

What this could mean, however, is that even if Real would probably ideally keep faith with the 22-year-old for a bit longer, there might be a price that could tempt them.

But should Man United splash the cash on Jude Bellingham?

Whether United should make a big bid for Bellingham is another question, though, and in this era of tighter Financial Fair Play regulations, it might not be worth the risk.

Fichajes make it clear that United could pay €120m or even slightly higher for Bellingham, but there would also be his high wages to take into account, and there are probably players out there who’d offer similar qualities without costing quite as much.

Then again, this is a position the club could do with strengthening in, and it may be that a marquee signing of this stature is required if Bruno Fernandes leaves, though the Daily Mail report that they’re doing what they can to keep the Portuguese superstar.

Jude Bellingham TOTAL SCORE: 18/25 Transfer fee * Performance *** Achievements ***** Career phase **** Squad need *****

Running Bellingham through our Transfer Fit rating system (find out how it works here) we scored this as a strong fit at 18/25.

If Bellingham’s form improves and he gets over his injuries, it’s easy to see that score going higher in the near future, but then that would also hit his transfer fee score.

Time will tell how much substance there is to this story, but there are reasons this shouldn’t be entirely dismissed.