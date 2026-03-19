Nick Woltemade decision leaked following Newcastle United issue

Nick Woltemade of Newcastle United (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade is reportedly set to be named in the latest squad for the German national team despite his difficult situation at St James’ Park.

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Woltemade started well when he joined Newcastle from Stuttgart in the summer, and he had been on the radar of big clubs like Bayern Munich prior to his move to the Premier League.

Still, there’s no doubt that Woltemade’s recent form has dipped quite considerably, with the 24-year-old on an awful run of just one goal in his last 21 games in all competitions.

It seems, however, that Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann is still giving Woltemade his backing, according to the Shields Gazette.

Nick Woltemade’s World Cup hopes given a boost

Woltemade still seems to be in Germany’s plans as Nagelsmann is expected to name him in his latest squad, which will be confirmed later today,

That’s a big boost for Woltemade ahead of the 2026 World Cup, where his country will be one of the favourites to win the competition.

Newcastle fans will surely be surprised that Woltemade has managed to keep himself in contention, though, after such a dry spell in front of goal for Eddie Howe’s side in recent times.

If Woltemade can’t turn his form around quickly, there’s surely still a big risk that he’ll ultimately miss out on the summer trip to North America.

It will also be interesting to see what happens with the Germany international’s situation in the summer transfer window, as Bundesliga clubs might still be keen on him even if it hasn’t quite happened for him in English football so far.

One imagines NUFC would also be open to letting Woltemade go unless they see a huge improvement from him in their next few games.