Playmaker set to reject Saudi money for Aston Villa

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Youri Tielemans has reportedly made it clear that he intends to remain at Aston Villa, despite growing interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League.



As speculation builds ahead of the summer transfer window, the Belgian midfielder is said to be prioritising his role in Unai Emery’s project rather than pursuing a financially lucrative move abroad, according to Football Insider.

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Tielemans has become an important figure at Villa Park, and his decision to stay shows both his personal ambitions and the club’s upward trajectory in recent seasons.

Tielemans is focused on Premier League ambitions

At 28, Tielemans is at a stage in his career where many players begin to consider offers from emerging leagues.

However, reports suggest the midfielder believes he still has unfinished business in the Premier League and is eager to continue competing at the highest level in Europe.

Since joining Aston Villa, Tielemans has re-established himself as a key contributor in midfield.

Known for his composure, passing range, and ability to dictate the tempo of games, he has provided both creativity and stability in Emery’s system.

His experience, gained during his time at Leicester City, where he famously scored the winning goal in the 2021 FA Cup final, continues to be a valuable asset for Villa as they aim to compete for European qualification.

Midfielder has confidence in the Aston Villa project

Tielemans’ commitment also shows the progress Aston Villa have made under Unai Emery.

The club has developed into a competitive side capable of challenging for European places, and players are increasingly buying into the long-term vision.

Villa’s ability to retain key players like Tielemans is seen as a positive sign for their continued development.

The Saudi Pro League has been actively targeting high-profile players from Europe in recent years, offering significant financial incentives to attract established talent.

Tielemans is understood to be among the players identified by clubs in the region as a potential signing.

However, despite the financial appeal, the Belgian international is reportedly not convinced that a move at this stage of his career.

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