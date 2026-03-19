Real Madrid enter race for midfielder currently in 'advanced talks' with Man United

(Photo by Angel Martinez, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

According to Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are set to enter the race to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.



The Spanish giants hold long term interest in the midfielder and now they are ready to revive interest in the Brazilian midfielder to strengthen their midfield.

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As reported by Reuters, Manchester United are currently in ‘advanced talks’ with the Newcastle United star to bring him to Old Trafford.

However, the entry for Real Madrid could change things in the transfer saga and Red Devils now face a strong battle from the European giants.

United are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign him for €80 million but Real Madrid, who have a history of signing top players from the Premier League, are ready to break the hearts of United fans.

Man United currently head edge in the race

The Premier League giants have already established contact with the midfielder and they are wasting no time to add quality midfielders to their team.

With INEOS looking for a busy summer transfer window ahead, arrangements are being made to sign a new midfielder, or perhaps two, to strengthen their squad so they can compete for the top honours next season.

As Casemiro prepares to say goodbye to the Premier League, United are making plans to replace him and coincidentally, they are targeting another Brazilian midfielder.

Real Madrid pose threat to United

Since the departure of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, the Real Madrid midfielder has been weak and they have struggled a lot, as seen in their performances.

Guimaraes is the type of player who can add strength, work rate, passing quality and movement in their midfield.

The allure of playing for Real Madrid is sometimes too good for players to turn down and that is why United’s interest will be tested to the full.

Newcastle United have no intention of letting their star player leave the club, particularly after losing Alexander Isak last summer, however, they cannot offer him Champions League football.

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