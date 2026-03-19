Man United considering stunning move for English attacker to replace Marcus Rashford

Michael Carrick applauds the Manchester United fans (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to Football FanCast, Manchester United are considering a move for Newcastle United attacker Anthony Gordon.



The Magpies star has impressed this season, particularly in the Champions League.

The England international has scored ten goals in the competition, showing his quality at the highest stage.

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The boyhood Liverpool fan is being linked with a move away from St. James’ Park with both Liverpool and Arsenal mentioned as his admirers.

However, Man United have now joined the intense competition to sign the versatile Newcastle attacker due to the future permanent departure of Rashford to Barcelona.

Man United are looking to invest more in attack

Rashford has spent this season on loan at Barcelona and the La Liga giants are interested in making the move permanent.

After consistent struggles at Old Trafford, he opted for a move to La Liga where he has regained his form and has impressed the Spanish champions.

With him leaving permanently, Man United are naturally looking for a replacement and Gordon has caught their attention.

The Red Devils invested in attacking signings like Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo last summer.

They want to invest more this summer to get back to the top of English football and compete regularly against teams like Arsenal and Manchester City.

Newcastle United stance on the future of Gordon

Prying Gordon away from Tyneside won’t be easy. . The Magpies hold all the cards with Gordon’s long-term contract.

However, if Man United are willing to aggressively push forward with an offer close to the £80m mark, it could be enough to force Newcastle into a serious conversation.

With the summer window fast approaching, it looks like INEOS is ready to completely reshape the Red Devils’ attack.

Anthony Gordon TOTAL SCORE: 17/25 Transfer fee ** Performance **** Achievements *** Career phase **** Squad need ****

Exciting times ahead for Man United fans – find out why we’ve given Gordon such a high Transfer Fit rating here.

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