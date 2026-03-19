'He felt something' - Slot confirms injury to Liverpool star in win against Galatasaray

Arne Slot looks on during Galatasaray vs Liverpool (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Anfield was absolutely rocking on Tuesday night as Liverpool completely dismantled Galatasaray 4-0, overturning a tricky 1-0 first-leg deficit to confidently march into the Champions League quarter-finals.



After a bumpy spell in the Premier League recently, Arne Slot’s men desperately needed a massive statement performance, and they delivered exactly that.

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With goals from Dominik Szoboszlai, Hugo Ekitike, Ryan Gravenberch, and the Egyptian King himself, Mohamed Salah, the Reds secured a 4-1 aggregate victory to set up a mouth-watering last-eight clash with defending champions Paris Saint-Germain.

But amid all the celebrations, a late injury scare for Salah has left fans holding their breath.

Slot confirms injury to Liverpool star Salah

Despite the vintage second-half masterclass, Salah’s night ended on a slightly concerning note.

Shortly after his wonder goal and rattling the crossbar, the winger signaled to the bench and asked to be substituted. He walked off to a massive ovation but looked slightly uncomfortable.

Speaking to the media after the final whistle, Slot confirmed the situation but kept his cards relatively close to his chest regarding the severity of the issue.

“Mo Salah asked for a substitution. He felt something… so let’s see where he is for the weekend,” Slot revealed, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Reds are facing a crucial run of fixtures

Liverpool are heading into a season-defining stretch of games, and losing their talisman right now would be a massive, unwanted headache.

While the 4-0 win over Galatasaray proves that the attacking depth is clicking, Salah remains the ultimate difference-maker on the big stage.

For now, the Anfield faithful will be sweating on the medical team’s updates over the next 48 hours.

Liverpool have three tough matches in three different competitions next. They travel to Brighton in the league, to Etihad Stadium for the FA Cup quarterfinal and to Paris to face PSG in the Champions League.

They need Salah fit as soon as possible to hold any chance of winning silverware this season.

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