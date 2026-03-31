Unai Emery wants a new striker at Aston Villa. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old Netherlands defender has been linked with an exit from Leeds, and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for Aston Villa next season. The West Midlands club is ready to make a serious push to bring him to the club, as per reports.

Tottenham and Newcastle United are also interested in Struijk.

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Unai Emery is a fan of Pascal Struijk

The 26-year-old has a contract with Leeds until 2027, and manager Unai Emery is a fan of the defender. Aston Villa need to tighten up at the back if they want to do well in Europe next season and push for trophies. They need to improve the defensive unit at the end of the season, and signing a quality central defender could be a wise decision.

The Leeds United star could cost around £30 million, and it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa is prepared to pay up. They have the resources to get the deal done, and convincing the defender will be easy for them.

Struijk could be tempted

Aston Villa is pushing for Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and the player will be attracted to the idea of joining them. At Leeds United, he will have to fight for survival, and a push for trophies is quite unlikely as well. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can work out a deal in the summer.

Leeds will be hoping to use the £30 million from his departure to improve multiple areas of their team. They are looking to establish themselves as regulars in the Premier League, and they need to keep improving the team. Getting rid of the Dutchman could bring in the necessary funds.