Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior during a press conference (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Chelsea is looking to sign the talented young defender, Karim Coulibaly, from Werder Bremen at the end of the season.

The 18-year-old is highly rated in the Bundesliga, and he has a big future ahead of himself. According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea have now held ‘serious talks’ to sign the player, and they will face competition from Aston Villa and Newcastle United as well.

Arsenal have also been linked with Coulibaly in recent weeks.

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Karim Coulibaly has impressed in Germany

The German under-21 international has been an important first-team player for Bremen this season, regularly starting. The opportunity to move to England could be tempting for him.

Chelsea needs more defenders at their disposal, but they might not be able to provide him with regular opportunities right now. He is a young player who needs mentoring. He will need time to adapt to English football before he can start for a club like Chelsea. It remains to be seen whether the 18-year-old is prepared to join the London club without assurance of regular opportunities.

Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for them can be attractive. However, Coulibaly needs regular gametime in order to continue his development.

Aston Villa and Newcastle are also interested in Coulibaly

Aston Villa and Newcastle are looking to build for the long term and are prepared to invest in promising young players. The German youth international has the quality to develop into a reliable Premier League defender with the right guidance.

Meanwhile, he has a contract with Aman until 2029, and they are under no pressure to sanction his departure. The defender does not have a release clause in his contract, either, which suggests that the German outfit could demand a premium for him.