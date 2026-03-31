Liam Rosenior applauds the Chelsea fans (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the highly talented Bayern Munich defender Cassiano Kiala.

The 17-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he is highly rated at the German club. He joined the German champions in the summer of 2024, and he has been a key player for their Academy.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Cassiano Kiala in talks over move

Manchester City are also keeping tabs on his development, and a report from TEAMtalk claims that the player’s father recently travelled to London for private discussions with the two Premier League clubs.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea follows up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the talented young defender. The German youth International has the potential to develop into a quality player for Chelsea in the long-term. Bayern Munich will not want to lose a talented player like him, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Where will Kiala end up?

The 17-year-old will be hoping for first-team opportunities soon, and Chelsea will need to provide him with assurances of game time if they want to convince him. There is no doubt that they are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for them can be attractive for most young players.

Similarly, Manchester City will be an attractive destination. Working with Pep Guardiola could bring out the best in the youngster.

Both Chelsea and Manchester City have the financial resources to get the deal done. However, the young defender needs to choose his next destination carefully. He should join a club with a clear pathway to the first team. He will also need a defined role on the team.