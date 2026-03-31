Oliver Glasner looks on (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has already confirmed that he will leave the club at the end of the season, and they are now looking at a potential replacement.

They are keeping tabs on a former Everton manager to replace Glasner. According to reports via FootballFancast, they are interested in Sean Dyche. It remains to be seen whether they can convince Dyche to take over at the end of the season.

Dyche was recently linked with Tottenham as well.

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Sean Dyche to join Palace?

The manager was recently shown the door by Nottingham Forest in February, and the opportunity to return to the Premier League with Crystal Palace could be exciting for him.

Crystal Palace have a talented team, and they could provide him with the platform to do well in the Premier League. The Eagles recently won the FA Cup and the Community Shield. They will be hoping to do well in the domestic competitions in the coming seasons as well. They need to bring in a quality manager in the summer.

Dyche has proven himself in the Premier League before. He could be an interesting option for Crystal Palace.

Replacing Glasner will not be easy for Dyche

Glasner has done an excellent job at Crystal Palace, and replacing him will not be easy. He is a quality manager who has them playing European football. Dyche might not be a replacement of similar pedigree, but he has done a decent job in the Premier League in the past.

It remains to be seen whether they are ready to appoint him as their next manager now.

Dyche has mostly managed clubs fighting for survival in the Premier League. Crystal Palace will be a more ambitious project for him, and he will certainly be tempted to take over.