(Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images)

New Tottenham Hotspur head coach Roberto De Zerbi is already making bold moves behind the scenes, with reports claiming he has offered Alessandro Nesta the role of assistant manager.

According to Tuttosport, the former Italy international is seriously considering the proposal.

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De Zerbi, who has signed a long-term contract in North London, is keen to build an elite backroom team as he begins a high-pressure rebuild at Spurs.

The potential addition of Nesta is viewed as a strategic move to address Tottenham’s biggest weakness this season, their defence.

Alessandro Nesta could bring winning mentality to Tottenham

Few defenders in modern football boast a resume like Alessandro Nesta.

A legend of AC Milan, Nesta won the Champions League twice (in 2003 and 2007) and was a key figure in Italy’s triumph at the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

Since transitioning into management, Nesta has taken charge of clubs including Miami FC, Perugia, Frosinone, Reggiana, and most recently Monza.

His time at Monza proved turbulent, with the club eventually relegated from Serie A.

However, his defensive expertise remains highly regarded, making him an ideal complement to De Zerbi’s attacking philosophy.

Premier League survival is the top priority for Roberto De Zerbi

The potential arrival of Nesta highlights the urgency of Tottenham’s current predicament.

With only seven games remaining and the club sitting just a single point above the drop zone, De Zerbi knows that high-octane De Zerbi-ball must be balanced with defensive steel.

Tottenham have conceded 50 goals this campaign, and while Spurs have two world-class centre-backs in Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, the hope is that Nesta can bring the best out of both.

If Nesta accepts the role, he will be thrust immediately into the fire, with his first task being to organise a defence capable of keeping a clean sheet against Sunderland on April 12.

For Spurs, the calculation is simple: Nesta’s experience might be the difference between a narrow escape and a catastrophic fall to the Championship.