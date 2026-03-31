(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been dealt a significant injury blow as star right-back Jeremie Frimpong was forced off just 12 minutes into his appearance for the Netherlands against Ecuador on Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Reds from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, was introduced as a half-time substitute for Cody Gakpo but lasted less than a quarter of an hour before limping straight down the tunnel.

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Ronald Koeman confirms injury to Jeremie Frimpong

Speaking in his post-match press conference following the 1-1 draw in Eindhoven, Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman confirmed that the substitution was enforced.

While the exact nature of the injury is still being assessed by the Dutch medical team, early reports suggest a recurrence of the muscle issues that have plagued Frimpong’s first season on Merseyside.

“It is a muscular problem. Jeremie felt something sharp and we could not take the risk. It is disappointing for him and for his club, especially in such a short space of time after coming on.”

Frimpong’s frustrating debut season at Liverpool

The injury marks the latest chapter in what has been a stop-start debut campaign for the £29.5m signing.

Despite a blistering start where he scored on his debut in the Community Shield, Frimpong has already endured two significant layoffs this season.

He missed the opening month of the Premier League with a hamstring strain and was sidelined again for nearly eight weeks between December and February.

This latest setback comes just as he had regained his starting spot under Arne Slot, having played 60 minutes in each of Liverpool’s last three fixtures prior to the international break.

Liverpool’s right-back woes continue

With a crucial FA Cup clash against Manchester City looming on Saturday, Liverpool’s defensive options are stretched to the limit.

Backup right-back Conor Bradley is already sidelined for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

Slot has previously been forced to deploy Dominik Szoboszlai as an emergency right-back, a role he may need to reprise, leaving a gap in midfield.

This latest injury raises major questions about Liverpool’s squad depth as they battle on multiple fronts for the Premier League title and cup glory.