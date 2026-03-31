Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal flags (Photo by Michael Regan, Mike Hewitt, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Real Madrid playmaker Arda Guler continues to be linked with a move away from the Spanish club at the end of the season.

According to a report from TeamTalk, Arsenal and Chelsea are now preparing moves for the Turkish International at the end of the season. It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid is open to sanctioning his departure.

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Liverpool keen on Arda Guler

The report claims that Liverpool have also held a strong interest in the Turkish playmaker. They have been in regular contact with the player’s representatives for quite some time.

The 20-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he could develop into a top-class player with the right guidance. He was thriving under Xabi Alonso before Alonso’s departure. Alonso is now expected to take over at Liverpool, and it is no surprise that Guler is being linked with a move to the Premier League club.

Furthermore, Real Madrid is expected to sign Nico Paz and Victor Munoz in the summer. That could eat into Guler’s playing time.

Arsenal and Chelsea also interested in Guler

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Chelsea have also expressed interest in the player. They would be prepared to make an official move for him if Real Madrid indicates a willingness to negotiate.

The midfielder has registered 16 goals and 24 assists in 106 appearances for Real Madrid. The Spanish outfit could demand a premium for him in the summer. It remains to be seen which of the three clubs can get the deal done.

Guler is an attacking midfielder who can also operate on the flanks. He will help create opportunities for his teammates in the final third and score goals. He has all the attributes to develop into a star in future.