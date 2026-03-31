Liverpool and Chelsea were big spenders in the summer. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Luka Vuskovic is currently on loan at Hamburg from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 19-year-old Croatian has been excellent for the German club during his loan, and his impressive displays have attracted the attention of multiple clubs.

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Liverpool want to sign Luka Vuskovic

According to a report from SportBILD, Liverpool are now seriously considering signing the player at the end of the season. The 19-year-old joined Tottenham for a fee of £12 million in 2023, and the move was completed in the summer of 2025. Tottenham were unable to provide him with regular playing time and decided to send him out on loan. The decision has worked wonders for the player, but Tottenham are now in serious danger of losing one of their best young prospects.

The player has been described as a ‘mega talent’ (h/t TEAMtalk), and clubs like Barcelona and Chelsea are interested in the player as well. He is valued at £52 million, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool is prepared to break the bank for him.

They might lose Ibrahima Konaté in the summer. The French International will be out of contract soon, and he has not yet signed an extension with the club. Joe Gomez is expected to leave the club as well. Vuskovic would be an exceptional long-term investment for the club.

Vuskovic would be an asset

Liverpool have already signed players like Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni. Signing Vuskovic could sort out their defence for the foreseeable future. The opportunity to join Liverpool could be exciting for the 19-year-old. It would be a step up for him, and he would get to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Liverpool have the financial muscle to pay £52 million for him as well, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Chelsea have looked vulnerable at the back this season and need to improve in that area. The 19-year-old defender could be a solid long-term acquisition. Similarly, Barcelona are looking to build a team capable of dominating European football and signing. One of the best young players in the world would be a step in the right direction.