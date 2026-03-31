Arne Slot looks on during Liverpool's win vs West Ham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo has been linked with a move away from Saudi Arabia in the summer.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the talented young striker. He has been outstanding since moving to Al-Hilal, and his performances have attracted the attention of Premier League clubs. Leonardo was linked with Arsenal before his move to Saudi Arabia.

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Liverpool could use Marcos Leonardo

According to SportsBoom, the 22-year-old could be on the move this summer, and the Saudi Arabian outfit could sanction his departure for a fee of around £55 million. The move to the Premier League could be an exciting opportunity for the young attacker. It would be a step up in his career, and he would get to test himself at a higher level. Regular football in England could help him improve further.

Liverpool have already invested a significant amount of money on Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike. It remains to be seen whether they can accommodate the Brazilian in the starting lineup. He needs to join a club where he can play regularly. The move to Liverpool might not be ideal for him.

Leonardo could transform Tottenham

On the other hand, Tottenham are in desperate need of a quality striker. They need someone who can score goals consistently, and Leonardo would be the ideal fit. The 22-year-old striker has 15 goals to his name this season.

Tottenham have scouted the player numerous times, and they are hoping to secure his signature.

Joining them could be ideal for the Brazilian as well. They will be able to provide him with regular opportunities and the platform to showcase his qualities at the highest level. Meanwhile, the report claims the player will be hoping to earn around £150,000 per week after the move to the Premier League. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham is willing to pay that kind of money to him.

Manchester United have looked at Leonardo in the past.