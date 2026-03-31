Arne Slot reacts during Liverpool vs Everton (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Carlisle United goalkeeper William Atherton at the end of the season.

They will face competition from Everton and Manchester City. The 15-year-old goalkeeper is highly rated in England, and he has a bright future. The Premier League sides are scouting him and monitoring his development, according to Football Insider.

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Top clubs interested in William Atherton

He has been linked with elite clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. Atherton needs to focus on his development for now. He needs regular gametime in order to continue his development.

Joining a big club will be attractive for him, but he must choose the right project for himself. He should look to join a club with a clear pathway to the first team, and he will get opportunities to express himself in the near future.

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Atherton could be one for the future

Liverpool has done well to nurture young players in the past, and there is no doubt that they could help a 15-year-old fulfil his potential as well. Similarly, Manchester City has an impressive youth set-up. They have groomed promising young players in recent years.

Everton is also keeping tabs on his development, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for the player. Competing with Manchester City or Liverpool could be difficult for them, but they could provide the Young goalkeeper with the ideal environment for his growth. He might get first-team chances sooner with them.

It will be interesting to see where the 15-year-old ends up. The 6-foot-2-inch goalkeeper is highly regarded, and he could develop into a future star with the right guidance.

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