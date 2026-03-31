Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds the fans (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Brazilian attacker Luiz Henrique has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks.

The 25-year-old has now revealed his desire to play for the North London club in future. He has admitted that he has spoken to Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes about playing for Arsenal, and they have been very vocal about their admiration for the manager Mikel Arteta.

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Luiz Henrique wants Arsenal move

Henrique wants to work with the Spanish manager at Arsenal, and it will be interesting to see if the Gunners decide to come forward with an offer to sign him.

“I really like Arsenal, the way they play, aggressive. They play a lot on the left and right, so I’m keen to play for Arsenal,” he told via SportingNews. “I’ve already spoken to Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli, they say the team is excellent, they really like (coach) Arteta, they say he’s always listening to the players. God willing, I’d like to have the opportunity to work with him.”

Arsenal could use Henrique

Arsenal could certainly use more quality on the flanks, and the 25-year-old could be a useful addition for them. He will add pace and flair to the team in the final third. Arsenal have invested in Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze to add more cutting-edge in the final third, but the two players are yet to make the desired impact. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal is prepared to invest in the Brazilian.

Henrique is a talented player with significant potential, and he could develop into a key player for Arsenal with the right guidance. He is currently playing for Zenit, having joined in January 2025, and his contract runs until 2028. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to sanction his departure in the summer.

Henrique has five goals and six assists in 39 games for Zenit.