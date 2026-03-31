Manchester United players celebrate during their win against Wolves (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to add more quality in the middle of the park, and they have identified Sandro Tonali as a target.

The Newcastle United midfielder could be on his way out of the club at the end of the season, and a report from the Daily Mail claims that Manchester United will be at the front of the queue to sign him.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is also keen for the club to sign Tonali.

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Man United leading the race for Sandro Tonali?

Manchester United want to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest, but the Italian international is also a target for them. Manchester City are also interested in Anderson, and if the Red Devils fail to sign the England international, Tonali could be a concrete option for them.

The 25-year-old Italian has proven himself in the Premier League, and he’s one of the best defensive midfielders in the league right now. He could be the ideal long-term replacement for Casemiro. The Brazilian will leave when his contract expires in the summer.

Tonali would be a superb signing

Manchester United need someone who can anchor the midfield and protect the back four. Tonali would be ideal for them. He is well settled in the Premier League, and he could make an immediate impact at Old Trafford. The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be exciting for the Italian. It could be the ideal next step in his career.

Newcastle will not want to lose a player of his quality, but they could be under pressure to cash in on the Italian in order to balance the books. Newcastle are likely to miss out on European qualification this season, and there is a belief within the club that they could sell a major asset this summer. They do not want to lose Bruno Guimaraes or Lewis Hall, and it seems that the Italian could be sacrificed instead.