Bruno Fernandes looks on (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Newcastle United defensive midfielder Sandro Tonali at the end of the season.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has now added his support to the pursuit of the Italian International. The player could cost around £80 million, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can get the deal done.

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Man United would do well to sign Sandro Tonali

Tonali has been excellent for Newcastle since moving to the Premier League, and he is currently one of the finest defensive midfielders in the league. Manchester United need to replace Casemiro, and the 25-year-old Italian International would be ideal.

He is entering the peak years of his career, and this is the right time for him to take the next step and join a bigger club. Manchester United is likely to compete in the UEFA Champions League next season, and they will be hoping to fight for major trophies as well. Tonali could be attracted to the idea of joining them. Manchester United have the financial muscle to pay a premium as well.

Boost for Man United in Tonali pursuit

The fact that they have the approval of one of their best players will only serve as added encouragement for Manchester United, and it remains to be seen whether they can wrap up the move in the coming months.

Convincing the Italian to join the club will not be difficult, but they will need to agree to a reasonable deal with Newcastle. The Magpies are looking to build a formidable team, and they will not want to lose a key player, especially to a rival.

The player has also been linked with Arsenal and Manchester City. It remains to be seen where he ends up.