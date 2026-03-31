Players of Manchester United pose for a team photo. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a surprise move for the Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski at the end of the season.

According to Sports Boom, Manchester United would be prepared to offer him a one-year contract. The 37-year-old will be a free agent when his contract expires with Barcelona at the end of the season. It remains to be seen whether the player is prepared to take on a new challenge in the Premier League.

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Man United interested in Robert Lewandowski

Manchester United have invested substantial sums in Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko at the start of the season. They are now looking to bring in someone with extensive experience and the ability to mentor the club’s young players. They believe that an experienced, polished international could be the ideal acquisition.

Lewandowski is undoubtedly one of the finest goal scorers of his generation. He could be the ideal mentor for someone like Sesko. The Slovenian is a young player with a lot of potential, and he needs more guidance to fulfil it. He could learn a lot from the Barcelona striker if he ends up joining Manchester United.

Lewandowski would be an exceptional option

Manchester United are expected to sell Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee at the end of the season as well. Adding more depth to the attacking unit would be ideal.

Lewandowski has won two league titles with Barcelona, scoring 117 goals in 184 matches. Prior to that, he had an exceptional scoring record at Bayern Munich, scoring 344 times in 375 matches. He was a phenomenon at Borussia Dortmund as well. There is no doubt that he would transform Manchester United in the short term.