(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The appointment of Roberto De Zerbi as Tottenham’s new manager has ignited a firestorm of controversy, with the several fan groups including Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust (THST) leading a massive backlash against the club’s decision.

In a scathing official statement, the Trust expressed “serious and far-reaching concerns” regarding the appointment, which they believe fundamentally undermines the club’s stated values.

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While acknowledging the urgent need for a manager to steer Spurs away from a historic relegation, the group revealed they had raised objections with the board prior to the announcement, only to be ignored.

Roberto De Zerbi’s controversial Mason Greenwood comments the cause for backlash

The core of the outrage stems from comments made by De Zerbi during his tenure at Marseille regarding Mason Greenwood.

The Trust labeled these remarks “unnecessary, ill-judged, and deeply offensive,” noting they have left victims of male violence “alarmed.”

“The Club has previously committed to challenging instances of violence against women and girls,” the THST statement read.

“Any perceived sympathy toward alleged perpetrators of physical or sexual violence fundamentally undermines trust in the custodianship of this Club.”

The Trust argued that the appointment creates a “troubling shadow” over the club’s integrity at a time when unity is most needed.

Women of the Lane also voice staunch opposition

The backlash is not limited to the THST. The co-founder of Women of the Lane, a prominent group for female Spurs supporters, has also voiced staunch opposition.

The group suggested that hiring a manager with such a controversial stance on sensitive issues alienates a significant portion of the match-going fanbase.

The co-founder of Women of the Lane says her group opposes the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi as Tottenham manager and she will stop attending matches over the issue. pic.twitter.com/1A3KQfDxLj — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 31, 2026

The backlash was preempted by Tottenham expert Alasdair Gold, who feared a potential friction within the fanbase.

The board’s decision to hand De Zerbi a five-year contract has been viewed by some as a dismissal of fan sentiment.

The backlash is the worst thing Tottenham needs right now

For the manager, the immediate task at hand is to save the club from a historic relegation.

While De Zerbi will have to remain focused, there will no doubt an added scrutiny from the English press regarding his controversial comments, adding to added pressure on the Italian.

Furthermore, with fans supporting the team “with a heavy heart,” the toxic atmosphere at the stadium may not be too helpful either.

If De Zerbi cannot provide immediate results on the pitch while addressing these character concerns off it, the divide between the fans and the hierarchy may become irreparable, regardless of which division the club plays in next season.