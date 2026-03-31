Roberto De Zerbi looks on (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi as their new manager.

The 46-year-old takes over after Igor Tudor’s departure and will be expected to make an immediate impact. The London club is currently struggling to survive, and they need immediate results to secure safety in the Premier League.

The Italian has signed a long-term contract with the club.

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Roberto De Zerbi joins Spurs

We are pleased to announce the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi as our new Men’s Head Coach on a long-term contract, subject to work permit. 🔗 https://t.co/DtXe0YJSlr pic.twitter.com/64tybrOhmr — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 31, 2026

The Italian manager has proven himself across multiple teams, and he is expected to guide them to safety.

De Zerbi has revealed his delight at joining one of the best clubs around, and he is focused on the short-term goal of guiding Tottenham to safety.

He said (h/t Fabrizio Romano): “I am delighted to be joining this fantastic football club, which is one of the biggest and most prestigious in the world. “In all my discussions with the Club’s leadership, their ambition for the future has been clear – to build a team capable of reaching great achievements, and to do that playing a style of football that excites and inspires our supporters. I am here because I believe in that ambition and have signed a long-term contract to give everything to deliver it. “Our short-term priority is to climb the Premier League table, which will be the complete focus until the final whistle of the last game of the season. I’m looking forward to getting out on the training pitch and working with these players to achieve that”.

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De Zerbi is a quality manager

The Italian is highly rated across Europe, and he could prove to be an inspired appointment for Tottenham. They have quality players at their disposal, and the last two managers failed to get the best out of them. They will hope that the Italian can deliver the results now.

De Zerbi has excelled in the Premier League with Brighton. He helped them secure a place in European football and finish in the top six despite limited resources. He is expected to be handed a lot more money at Tottenham, and it remains to be seen whether he can help them grow into a competitive team.

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