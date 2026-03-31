Roberto De Zerbi manager of Olympique Marseille (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi as the club’s new manager.

The 46-year-old Italian manager has signed a long-term contract with the London club and has been entrusted with the responsibility of helping them bounce back strongly and secure safety in the Premier League. Tottenham is fighting the relegation battle this season, and they need a managerial change after the results under Igor Tudor.

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Can Roberto De Zerbi save Spurs?

De Zerbi is highly rated across Europe, and Tottenham will hope that he can get the team firing once again. However, his appointment has been met with an explosive reaction from the Tottenham Hotspur supporters’ trust. The Italian manager’s prior comments backing Mason Greenwood have not gone down well with Tottenham fans, who believe the appointment is deeply concerning.

They also believe that Tottenham should have made an interim appointment until the end of the season and looked at other options in the summer. Such comments reflect their lack of respect and support towards the newly appointed manager. It remains to be seen how the Italian reacts to the situation.

THST statement on De Zerbi

The THST released a statement claiming: “De Zerbi’s comments about Mason Greenwood were unnecessary, ill-judged, and deeply offensive to a significant number of supporters and, without doubt, will have left victims of male violence alarmed. We believe these statements, left unchecked, will create a divide among supporters at a time when we all need to be pulling together to back the team. It is concerning that the Club would put us in this position right when the team needs fans the most. “The Club must reassert its commitment to the values that fans hold dear—chief among them equality, respect, and integrity. Any perceived sympathy toward alleged perpetrators of physical or sexual violence against women fundamentally undermines trust in the custodianship of this Club. “With this appointment, communications from the Club and from Mr De Zerbi must clearly and unequivocally reaffirm these values. Furthermore, those words must be backed by meaningful action, including visible and sustained support for women’s charities and organisations working to combat violence against women.”

Tottenham are in a precarious situation right now, and they need the fans, the players and the manager pulling together in the same direction in order to secure safety and finish the season strongly. A divide between the fans and the club hierarchy because of the new manager is unlikely to end well.

Tottenham face major backlash from fans after latest decision backfires