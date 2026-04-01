Christian Kofane during Bayer Leverkusen's defeat vs Arsenal (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Bayer Leverkusen’s talented young forward Christian Kofane after his impressive performances in the Champions League.

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The Cameroon international looks like a big prospect for the future, having impressed with seven goals and four assists in his first season with Leverkusen this term.

Capable of playing out wide or up front, Kofane is still only 19 years of age but already looks to be rated highly at around €60-70m, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

See below for Plettenberg’s post on X, with Arsenal described as monitoring Kofane’s situation as Leverkusen could be open to a sale for the right price…

?? Arsenal are monitoring Christian #Kofane. The 19 y/o talented striker impressed in the Champions League quarter-finals. Several other top English clubs are also interested, and Real Madrid have been keeping an eye on him as well. Bayer 04 Leverkusen are demanding €60-70… pic.twitter.com/lATmdJc0vA — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 1, 2026

Plettenberg posted: “Arsenal are monitoring Christian Kofane. The 19 y/o talented striker impressed in the Champions League quarter-finals. Several other top English clubs are also interested, and Real Madrid have been keeping an eye on him as well.

“Bayer 04 Leverkusen are demanding €60-70 million for a summer transfer. Top transfer by Rolfes/Falkenberg. Both are in good contact with agent Eric Depolo.”

Christian Kofane could be Premier League-bound

A recent report from Sports Boom linked Kofane with other clubs such as Chelsea and Newcastle, but it now seems Arsenal are stepping up their interest.

The Gunners may have to see off competition from their Premier League rivals to land the highly-rated young attacker, but they can surely present him with the most tempting project.

Mikel Arteta has done tremendous work at the Emirates Stadium, with his side leading the Premier League title race at the moment whilst still also being in contention for the Champions League and the FA Cup.

Kofane could come in and play an important role to rotate with a more experienced striker, perhaps with the view of eventually developing into the club’s first choice.

€60-70m is a lot to pay for someone relatively inexperienced, but Kofane looks very impressive so it might turn out to be a smart investment in the long term.