Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the French attacker Jean-Matteo Bahoya from Eintracht Frankfurt at the end of the season.

According to a report via SportWitness, the 20-year-old has attracted the attention of the London club, and they are prepared to make a move in the summer. The player will cost €40 million, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal is prepared to pay up.

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Jean-Matteo Bahoya is a promising talent

Bahoya can operate as a left-sided winger or an attacking midfielder. He has eight goal contributions this season, and he will improve with coaching and experience. Arsenal need more creativity in the final third, and the French prodigy could be an excellent long-term investment.

The opportunity to join Arsenal will be exciting for the young attacker as well. It would be a step up in his career, and he would get to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. €40 million is a substantial asking price for an unproven talent like him, and it remains to be seen whether the German club is willing to reduce their asking price.

Arsenal will be hoping to sign him for a reasonable fee in the summer. Previously, there were rumours Bahoya could cost €70 million.

Bahoya could be an asset for Arsenal

They are looking to build a formidable team for the future, and the French attacker would be an asset for them in the long run. They have done well to groom young players in the past, and Arsenal could play a key role in Bahoya’s development.

Several European clubs are keeping tabs on the talented young attacker, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. Arsenal have the pull and the finances to get the deal done, and they should act quickly if they are truly interested in the player.