(Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

The agent of Bayer Leverkusen sensation Christian Kofane has confirmed that Arsenal’s interest in signing the young centre-forward is “genuine,” giving the Gunners a massive boost.

The news broke following an exclusive update from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, which revealed that Mikel Arteta’s side has been monitoring the Cameroon striker closely for several months.

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Kofane’s representative, Eric Depolo, has now validated these reports, providing a candid insight into the ongoing dialogue between the North London club and the player’s camp.

Christian Kofane agent confirms talks with Arsenal

Speaking via Daily Talking Arsenal as reported by Florian Plettenberg, Eric Depolo confirmed the contact with the Premier League leaders.

Depolo stated:

“Yes, Arsenal’s interest is genuine. Mikel Arteta likes him very much. There is contact between me and Arsenal. But their focus right now is on winning the league. After that, everything will start to move.”

Depolo went even further, making a bold claim regarding Kofane’s potential and price tag:

“He is a €100 million player. With Kofane, Arsenal will have a top striker for the next 10 years.”

?? Revealed exclusively today: Arsenal are interested in Christian #Kofane. They are monitoring him closely. His agent Eric Depolo confirmed via @DTalkingArsenal: “Yes, Arsenal’s interest is genuine. Mikel Arteta

likes him very much (…) There is contact between me and… pic.twitter.com/BdbRNcB0XA — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 1, 2026

Kofane’s impressive stats at a young age

The hype surrounding Kofane is backed by a clinical debut season in Germany.

Despite only turning 19 last July, the Douala-born striker has registered 7 goals and 8 assists in 39 appearances across all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen.

His ability to lead the line with both physicality and technical grace was particularly evident during the Champions League Round of 16, where he reportedly left a lasting impression on Arteta’s coaching staff.

Having already earned six caps for the Cameroon national team, Kofane is garnering attention from top clubs including Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Interest from these elite clubs shows that Arsenal could really be signing a gem if they can secure his signature.