Arne Slot, Liverpool and Arsenal club badges (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal will continue to be linked with a move for Nathaniel Brown from Eintracht Frankfurt.

According to a report via SportWitness, Arsenal have made enquiries for the 22-year-old German full-back, and he will cost €65 million in the summer. They will face competition from Liverpool for his signature.

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Do Arsenal really need Nathaniel Brown?

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal follow up on the enquiry with an official offer to sign the player. They have players like Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie at their disposal. A move for Brown would be surprising. There is no doubt that he is a quality player, and he has shown that in German football. However, he needs to play regularly, and Arsenal might not be able to guarantee him that.

On the other hand, moving to Liverpool could be exciting for the young defender. Andrew Robertson has been linked with a move away from the club in the summer, and they need to replace them. The German International could be the ideal long-term replacement for the Scottish International.

Brown is an excellent player

Apart from his defensive qualities, Brown is excellent going forward. He has 10 goal contributions this season.

Brown is entering the peak years of his career, and he should look to join a club where there is a role for him in the starting lineup. At Arsenal, he will need to compete with other players for a starting spot. It remains to be seen whether he is prepared for the challenge.

Also, the asking price could be a problem for any club interested in the defender. €65 million is a lot of money for a left-back. Arsenal or Liverpool might prefer to sign him for a more reasonable fee.