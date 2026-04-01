Arsenal star Declan Rice in action against Man United. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Hertha BSC defensive midfielder Kennet Eichhorn.

The 16-year-old is highly rated in Germany and regarded as one of the brightest young talents in the country right now. According to a report via SportWitness, Arsenal are hoping to secure his signature in the summer, and they will face competition from Manchester United.

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Clubs in Germany are keen on the 16-year-old as well, and it will be interesting to see where Eichhorn ends up. He has been hailed as “remarkable” by Toni Kroos. Kroos has also claimed that the player could be worth €60 million soon.

“It’s unbelievable what the boy can do. He’s mentally very focused with no airs or graces. I’m sure Hertha are going to have a lot of fun with him,” veteran Hertha defender Toni Leistner said of him.

Kennet Eichhorn is an elite talent

He has been a key player for the German club in the second division this season. The opportunity to compete at a higher level will be exciting for him. However, he needs to choose his next destination carefully. Joining a big club only to sit on the bench would not be ideal for him. He needs regular opportunities in order to continue his development.

Arsenal and Manchester United must provide him with game-time assurances if they want to sign the young midfielder.

Arsenal and Man United could use Eichhorn

Arsenal needs more quality and depth in the defensive midfield department. The German midfielder could be the ideal long-term replacement for Christian Norgaard, who has not been able to hold down a regular starting spot since joining the London club.

At Manchester United, they will need to replace Casemiro in the summer, and the 16-year-old could be a superb investment for them as well.

Hertha BSC will find it difficult to keep the player at the club, especially if a lucrative offer is on the table at the end of the season. It remains to be seen where the 16-year-old ends up. He is a promising young player, and Eichhorn is expected to develop into a future star with the right guidance.