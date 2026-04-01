Eberechi Eze celebrates with his Arsenal teammates (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli could be on his way out of the club at the end of the season, and the Gunners are prepared to sanction his departure.

The 24-year-old has scored just one goal in the Premier League this season, and he is no longer guaranteed a starting role. According to a report from Team Talk, the player wants to compete at the highest level regularly, but he wants a key role at his new club.

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Arsenal set asking price for Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal would be prepared to sell the player for £50 million, and it remains to be seen whether any club is willing to pay up for him. There is no doubt that Martinelli is a quality player, but he needs to improve his end product.

At 24, he has time to improve further and add more goals and assists to his game. However, £50 million for a player with just one league goal this season will be difficult for Arsenal. If they manage to get that kind of money for him, it would be a masterstroke.

Multiple clubs keen on Martinelli

Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Marseille are all interested in the talented attacker. The 24-year-old can operate as a centre forward as well as on the flanks. There is no doubt that he’s a dynamic attacker who could improve all four teams. However, the asking price could complicate matters.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will be hoping to use the proceeds from his departure to improve their attacking unit. They should invest in another reliable striker and a quality winger. They will be hoping to compete regularly against elite clubs, and they need to consistently upgrade the squad.