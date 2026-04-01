Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal have made "calls" over transfer, Man City have another priority

Arsenal breaking news (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal have been one of the clubs to make some contact over the availability of Sandro Tonali.

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The Newcastle United midfielder is on the Gunners’ radar ahead of the summer, but it seems there’s also some interest from Manchester City.

According to Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, there’s some uncertainty about how many midfielders Man City will sign, though for now Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson is their priority target in that position.

Fabrizio Romano on Sandro Tonali

Arsenal were first linked with Tonali back towards the end of the January transfer window, as reported by David Ornstein.

See below as Ornstein posted about Tonali being offered to Arsenal, while Romano has now added that the north London giants have maintained some level of contact…

? Sandro Tonali offered to Arsenal by agent so #AFC explored but no contact with Newcastle United; nothing will happen this window. 25yo’s camp put idea to Andrea Berta so looked into as per any player of interest. #NUFC exit now impossible @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/Dj1rlbgFbH — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) February 2, 2026

“Man United had contacts in the last few months for Sandro Tonali. Arsenal made some calls to be informed on the situation as well. Manchester City like Tonali, but the top target for Manchester City is Elliot Anderson at Nottingham Forest,” Romano said.

He added: “Man City want Elliot Anderson as a top target. Sandro Tonali is also on the short list also because Bernardo Silva is leaving and we have to see how many midfielders Man City want to add to the squad.”

Sandro Tonali to Arsenal transfer wouldn’t be ideal

As we’ve previously reported using our Transfer Fit rating system, we’re not convinced Tonali is the best signing Arsenal could make in midfield this summer.

Sandro Tonali TOTAL SCORE: 7/25 Transfer fee – Performance ** Achievements ** Career phase *** Squad need –

Tonali would be too expensive for a player his age to be truly great value for money, and as good as the Italy international has been for Newcastle, he doesn’t look like he’d be a significant upgrade or even start over either one of Declan Rice or Martin Zubimendi at the Emirates Stadium.

Perhaps we’ll be proven wrong, but if Arsenal are to spend big money on a midfielder it has to be someone who genuinely raises the team’s level like Rice did when he joined from West Ham.

Otherwise, if Arsenal are going to be spending money like that it should be on an elite striker or wide-player as that’s been arguably their biggest weakness this season.