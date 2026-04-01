Andrea Berta and the Arsenal logo (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Atalanta midfielder Ederson Dos Santos has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

It appears that Arsenal are interested in signing the 26-year-old midfielder. According to a report from Marca via SportWitness, the Brazilian will cost around €50 million, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal is prepared to pay up. They will compete with a Atletico Madrid for his signature.

Ederson has been linked with Manchester United and Newcastle United as well.

Ederson would improve Arsenal

Ederson has been a reliable performer for the Italian club in recent seasons, and this is the right time for him to take the next step and join a bigger club. Arsenal could use more control in the middle of the park, and the Brazilian would be an excellent acquisition. He could prove to be a huge upgrade on Christian Norgaard.

The 26-year-old will add control, defensive cover and composure in the middle of the park. He will also add creativity to the team. He is a complete central midfielder who is at the peak of his career. This is the right time for Arsenal to secure his signature.

Can Arsenal win the race for Ederson?

Atletico Madrid would be willing to pay up to €40 million for the midfielder, and it remains to be seen. Whether Arsenal is prepared to outmuscle them financially.

The report further claims that Arsenal director Andrea Berta is an admirer of the South American midfielder. Arsenal certainly have the financial resources to win the race for the Brazilian, and they could offer him a lucrative contract as well.

Ederson earns around €5 million a season at the Italian club, and he is likely to earn significantly more if he moves to the London club.

The opportunity to join them will be tempting for the player. They are pushing for the league title and UEFA Champions League, and he will want to be a part of their ambitious project. Ederson has also been linked with Barcelona and Liverpool.