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Chelsea are interested in signing the PSG striker Goncalo Ramos at the end of the season.

According to a report from TeamTalk, Chelsea and Newcastle United have already made contact regarding a move for the Portuguese International.

Ramos was linked with Liverpool during the January transfer window.

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Goncalo Ramos needs a fresh start

The 24-year-old has found it difficult to start every week, and he needs to leave the club in order to play more often. He joined PSG in a €80 million deal from Benfica, but he has not been able to live up to the expectations at the French club. There have been rumours that PSG could be open to selling Ramos.

The lack of gametime has left the player frustrated, and several clubs across Europe are now monitoring his situation. He was part of the Ligue 1 and Champions League-winning PSG team last season.

Chelsea could use Ramos

Ramos is reportedly open to a move to the Premier League and wants to test himself in English football. Chelsea and Newcastle are now positioning themselves to make a move in the summer. They are long-term admirers of the Portuguese international, and they have been tracking him for quite some time. The 24-year-old has shown his quality for club and country in recent seasons, and there is no doubt that he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League.

Liam Delap has been quite poor since the move to Chelsea, and the Blues need an upgrade. Ramos could be a handy option.

The report claims that Manchester United have been spoken to regarding the player’s availability, and Tottenham Hotspur could also enter the frame.

Ramos has played just over 1000 minutes in the league for PSG this season, scoring just five goals. In his 124 appearances for the French outfit, he has 44 goals to his name and 10 assists along the way. In the right team, he could develop into a prolific striker, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.