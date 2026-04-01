(Photo by Alex Davidson - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Chelsea has officially avoided a Premier League points deduction despite announcing a staggering pre-tax loss of £262.4 million for the 2024/25 financial year, the largest annual loss in the history of English football.

While rivals like Everton and Nottingham Forest have faced sporting sanctions for smaller breaches in recent years, the Blues have navigated the league’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) through a combination of strategic accounting and unprecedented cooperation with regulators.

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Chelsea announce record financial loss

The club’s latest accounts, released on April 1, 2026, reveal a massive swing from the previous year’s profit of £128.4 million.

This record-breaking deficit eclipses the previous high of £197.5 million set by Manchester City in 2011.

Club officials attributed the downturn to a sharp rise in operating costs and a wage bill estimated to be the sixth highest in Europe at £390 million.

Despite generating the second-highest revenue in the club’s history (£490.9 million), the heavy investment in the squad, assembled at a cost of over £1.5 billion, has placed immense pressure on the balance sheet.

Chelsea escape points deduction due to smart move

Despite the eye-watering headline figure, Chelsea remain PSR compliant for the three-year monitoring period ending in 2025, as explained by the Guardian.

The club successfully avoided a points deduction because under Premier League rules, losses attributed to infrastructure, the academy, the women’s team, and community projects are deductible.

By maximising these “add-backs,” Chelsea pulled their “adjusted” loss back under the £105 million three-year limit.

Biggest pre-tax losses in Premier League history

Chelsea’s recorded loss goes down on top of the list for the biggest pre-tax losses in the history of the competition.

Rank Club Year Pre-tax Loss (£m) 1 Chelsea 2025 £262.4 2 Manchester City 2011 £197.5 3 Chelsea 2021 £155.9 4 Chelsea 2023 £155.0 5 Manchester United 2022 £149.6 6 Chelsea 2005 £140.0 7 Everton 2020 £139.9 8 Manchester United 2006 £137.7 9 Manchester United 2024 £130.8 10 Arsenal 2021 £127.2

Biggest pre-tax losses in Premier League history via BBC