Oliver Glasner during Crystal Palace's win at Tottenham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace have agreed on a deal to sign the Scottish defender, Harris Afzal, at the end of the season.

The 16-year-old is highly rated in Scotland, and he has attracted comparisons with Andrew Robertson because of his playing style. Multiple clubs were interested in securing his signature, but a report from TEAMtalk claims that Crystal Palace have agreed terms to sign the youngster. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line.

Harris Afzal will be excited about the Palace move

The opportunity to join the Premier League club will be exciting for the 16-year-old. It would be a major step up in his career, and he will look to establish himself as a first-team player for the Eagles in future. For now, he is expected to join up with the youth team at the London club.

The defender has a promising career ahead of himself, and Crystal Palace could nurture him into a quality player in future.

Crystal Palace have done well to groom young players in recent years, and they are likely to play a key role in Afzal’s development as well.

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Afzal could be a bargain in future

The report claims that Crystal Palace will pay around £40,000 to sign the talented young defender. Meanwhile, Southampton are hoping to sign the young defender as well, and they have an agreement in place with Queen’s Park as well.

If the 16-year-old manager fulfils his potential in the future, the deal could prove to be a huge bargain. The defender will certainly be excited about the next chapter in his career, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

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