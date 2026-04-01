Personal terms agreed: Tottenham star agrees deal to join Euro giants after Roberto De Zerbi arrival

Tottenham logo on flag, and Roberto De Zerbi (Photo by Julian Finney, Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has reportedly agreed personal terms with Inter Milan as he looks set to leave Spurs this summer.

The Italian shot-stopper has mostly been a bit of a disappointment during his time with Tottenham, and it makes sense that he now seems to be nearing a move back to Serie A.

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Vicario previously impressed in spells with Cagliari and Empoli, but it’s not quite happened for him in the Premier League, and it seems he won’t be staying much longer.

According to the latest Italian football news emerging from a variety of sources, Vicario has now agreed personal terms on a €3.5m-per-season deal with Inter.

Guglielmo Vicario leaves as Roberto De Zerbi joins

While it has seemed likely for some time that Vicario would be on his way out of Tottenham this summer, it still poses an interesting challenge for new manager Roberto De Zerbi.

It perhaps could have made sense for the Italian tactician, who was announced as Spurs manager yesterday, to give Vicario another chance with THFC.

But it seems this won’t be happening, with Inter keen to move to land a new ‘keeper this summer, while De Zerbi will now face doing the same with his new employers.

Who could replace Guglielmo Vicario at Tottenham?

Tottenham have been linked with a few new goalkeepers in recent times, with the most logical target perhaps being Manchester City’s James Trafford.

Trafford is clearly unhappy at Man City after a lack of playing time, so he’ll surely be available this summer.

That could be a good option for Spurs, who would surely immediately make Trafford their number one next season.